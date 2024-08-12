Business Standard
Neelamalai Agro Industries consolidated net profit rises 17.92% in the June 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Aug 12 2024 | 2:33 PM IST
Sales rise 25.10% to Rs 6.53 crore
Net profit of Neelamalai Agro Industries rose 17.92% to Rs 4.08 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 3.46 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 25.10% to Rs 6.53 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.22 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.535.22 25 OPM %-3.37-17.24 -PBDT5.313.54 50 PBT5.053.40 49 NP4.083.46 18
First Published: Aug 12 2024 | 2:21 PM IST

