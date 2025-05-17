Kross standalone net profit rises 9.72% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 1.05% to Rs 184.96 croreNet profit of Kross rose 9.72% to Rs 17.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 15.63 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 1.05% to Rs 184.96 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 183.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 7.02% to Rs 48.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 44.88 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 0.03% to Rs 620.41 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 620.25 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales184.96183.04 1 620.41620.25 0 OPM %14.4914.60 -13.1013.02 - PBDT26.8623.07 16 74.2467.08 11 PBT25.0121.53 16 67.3961.29 10 NP17.1515.63 10 48.0344.88 7
