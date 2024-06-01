Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 99.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 42.76% to Rs 65.40 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods rose 99.61% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.67% to Rs 8.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.90% to Rs 180.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
