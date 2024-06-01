Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sumit Woods consolidated net profit rises 99.61% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Jun 01 2024 | 9:05 AM IST
Sales rise 42.76% to Rs 65.40 crore
Net profit of Sumit Woods rose 99.61% to Rs 5.13 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.57 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 42.76% to Rs 65.40 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 45.81 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 17.67% to Rs 8.99 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.64 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 77.90% to Rs 180.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 101.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales65.4045.81 43 180.46101.44 78 OPM %16.2416.74 -15.9423.40 - PBDT6.162.96 108 13.459.86 36 PBT6.002.78 116 12.859.15 40 NP5.132.57 100 8.997.64 18
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Sumit Woods standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.73 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sterling Green Woods reports consolidated net loss of Rs 0.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Indices trade with modest cuts; realty shares down for 5th day

Indices erase early losses; realty shares in demand

Orient Beverages reports consolidated net profit of Rs 2.68 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kaizen Agro Infrabuild standalone net profit rises 1000.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Arman Holdings reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Kuwer Industries standalone net profit declines 25.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Kimia Biosciences reports standalone net profit of Rs 1.80 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 01 2024 | 7:37 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEIndia Q4 GDP NumbersDelhi water CrisisWorld No Tobacco DayICC T20 World Cup 2024T20 World Cup ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon