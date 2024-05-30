Sumit Woods standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales decline 6.91% to Rs 18.06 croreNet profit of Sumit Woods declined 93.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 93.89% to Rs 5.08 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 2.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 87.90% to Rs 64.45 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.30 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
