Sumit Woods standalone net profit declines 93.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Net profit of Sumit Woods declined 93.44% to Rs 0.08 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 6.91% to Rs 18.06 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.40 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.18.0619.4064.4534.3010.6324.5922.0329.770.101.335.403.1101.204.982.610.081.225.082.62