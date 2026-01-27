Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 03:00 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 567.98 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 13.02% to Rs 75.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 567.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales567.98641.92 -12 OPM %17.5116.53 -PBDT134.42135.57 -1 PBT117.68116.50 1 NP75.6386.95 -13

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

