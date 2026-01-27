Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 567.98 croreNet profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 13.02% to Rs 75.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 567.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales567.98641.92 -12 OPM %17.5116.53 -PBDT134.42135.57 -1 PBT117.68116.50 1 NP75.6386.95 -13
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST