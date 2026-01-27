Sumitomo Chemical India consolidated net profit declines 13.02% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales decline 11.52% to Rs 567.98 crore

Net profit of Sumitomo Chemical India declined 13.02% to Rs 75.63 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 86.95 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales declined 11.52% to Rs 567.98 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 641.92 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.567.98641.9217.5116.53134.42135.57117.68116.5075.6386.95

