Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 4.56% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 8849.72 croreNet profit of Asian Paints declined 4.56% to Rs 1059.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1110.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 8849.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8521.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8849.728521.51 4 OPM %20.1219.21 -PBDT1959.771773.71 10 PBT1646.701518.16 8 NP1059.871110.48 -5
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content
More From This Section
Emkay Global Financial Services consolidated net profit declines 49.82% in the December 2025 quarter
Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST