Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 4.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 4.56% to Rs 1059.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1110.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 8849.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8521.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.8849.728521.5120.1219.211959.771773.711646.701518.161059.871110.48

