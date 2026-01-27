Tuesday, January 27, 2026 | 02:52 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Asian Paints consolidated net profit declines 4.56% in the December 2025 quarter

Last Updated : Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

Sales rise 3.85% to Rs 8849.72 crore

Net profit of Asian Paints declined 4.56% to Rs 1059.87 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 1110.48 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.85% to Rs 8849.72 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 8521.51 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales8849.728521.51 4 OPM %20.1219.21 -PBDT1959.771773.71 10 PBT1646.701518.16 8 NP1059.871110.48 -5

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST

