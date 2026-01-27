Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 245.92% in the December 2025 quarter
Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 167.44 croreNet profit of Orient Bell rose 245.92% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 167.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2025Dec. 2024% Var.Sales167.44161.93 3 OPM %6.134.63 -PBDT10.087.02 44 PBT4.721.39 240 NP3.390.98 246
First Published: Jan 27 2026 | 2:50 PM IST