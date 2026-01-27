Orient Bell consolidated net profit rises 245.92% in the December 2025 quarter

Sales rise 3.40% to Rs 167.44 crore

Net profit of Orient Bell rose 245.92% to Rs 3.39 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 0.98 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024. Sales rose 3.40% to Rs 167.44 crore in the quarter ended December 2025 as against Rs 161.93 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2024.167.44161.936.134.6310.087.024.721.393.390.98

