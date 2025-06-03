Tuesday, June 03, 2025 | 12:55 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

Summer crops sowing up around 12% on year

Last Updated : Jun 03 2025 | 12:50 PM IST
According to a latest update from Ministry of Agriculture, total summer crop coverage stood at 83.94 lakh hectares as on August 27, 2024, up around 12.30% compared to same period last year. Paddy (rice) area coverage rose 15.45% to 35.86 lakh hectares. The pulses area is up 13% on year to 24.25 lakh hectares. The Shree Anna and Coarse Cereals area also saw an increase of 11% to 14.37 lakh hectares. Oilseeds area coverage stood at 9.45 lakh hectares, up marginally by 0.22%.

First Published: Jun 03 2025 | 12:28 PM IST

