Summit Securities consolidated net profit rises 96.11% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales rise 100.19% to Rs 106.68 croreNet profit of Summit Securities rose 96.11% to Rs 75.15 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.32 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 100.19% to Rs 106.68 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 53.29 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales106.6853.29 100 OPM %98.7397.90 -PBDT105.3352.17 102 PBT105.3352.16 102 NP75.1538.32 96
