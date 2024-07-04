Remedium Lifecare Ltd leads losers in 'B' group

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd, Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd, Ind Bank Housing Ltd and Suncare Traders Ltd are among the other losers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 04 July 2024.

Remedium Lifecare Ltd crashed 10.67% to Rs 69.74 at 14:32 IST.The stock was the biggest loser in the BSE's 'B' group.On the BSE, 30.48 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 13.65 lakh shares in the past one month.

Diamines & Chemicals Ltd lost 6.84% to Rs 616. The stock was the second biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 19226 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 8046 shares in the past one month.

Exicom Tele-Systems Ltd tumbled 5.20% to Rs 488.95. The stock was the third biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 3.5 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 3.81 lakh shares in the past one month.

Ind Bank Housing Ltd fell 5.02% to Rs 64. The stock was the fourth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 7170 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 28966 shares in the past one month.

Suncare Traders Ltd slipped 5.00% to Rs 1.9. The stock was the fifth biggest loser in 'B' group.On the BSE, 159.65 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 22.21 lakh shares in the past one month.

