Go Digit General Insurance gains after PAT rises 74% YoY to Rs 101 cr in Q1 FY25

Go Digit General Insurance jumped 2.89% to Rs 344.90 after the company's consolidated net profit jumped 74.14% to Rs 101 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 58 crore in Q1 FY24.

Gross written premium jumped 22.13% to Rs 2,660 crore in Q1 FY25 as compared with Rs 2,178 crore posed in corresponding quarter last year.

Net premium income stood at Rs 2,026.81 crore in Q1 FY25, up 20.98% YoY.

Asset under management (AUM) stood at Rs 17,773 crore as on 30 June 2024 as compared with Rs 13,337 crore as on 30 June 2023.

Total income increased 24.57% YoY to Rs 2,076.99 crore in Q1 FY25.