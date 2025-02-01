Business Standard

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries consolidated net profit rises 15.04% in the December 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:06 AM IST

Sales rise 10.53% to Rs 13436.94 crore

Net profit of Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries rose 15.04% to Rs 2903.38 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 2523.75 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 10.53% to Rs 13436.94 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 12156.86 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales13436.9412156.86 11 OPM %29.8428.60 -PBDT4423.133692.30 20 PBT3792.573070.16 24 NP2903.382523.75 15

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

