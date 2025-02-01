Business Standard

Libord Securities reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.45 crore in the December 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Feb 01 2025 | 9:05 AM IST

Reported sales nil

Net loss of Libord Securities reported to Rs 0.45 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against net profit of Rs 0.15 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. There were no Sales reported in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.02 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales00.02 -100 OPM %0-500.00 -PBDT-0.560.20 PL PBT-0.560.20 PL NP-0.450.15 PL

First Published: Feb 01 2025 | 7:41 AM IST

