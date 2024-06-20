Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd Falls 1.71%

Image

Last Updated : Jun 20 2024 | 10:32 AM IST
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 4.07% over last one month compared to 3.08% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd lost 1.71% today to trade at Rs 1478.5. The BSE Healthcare index is down 0.04% to quote at 36820. The index is up 3.08 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Unichem Laboratories Ltd decreased 1.51% and Ajanta Pharma Ltd lost 1.34% on the day. The BSE Healthcare index went up 46.61 % over last one year compared to the 22.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has lost 4.07% over last one month compared to 3.08% gain in BSE Healthcare index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 8338 shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 98571 shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1638.7 on 05 Apr 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 977.5 on 23 Jun 2023.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 20 2024 | 9:30 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayTop 10 biggest IPOs in Indian historyWeather Update TodayLatest News LIVEStock Market GuideGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon