Suzlon Energy Ltd Surges 4.99%

Suzlon Energy Ltd gained 4.99% today to trade at Rs 51.34. The BSE Power index is up 0.62% to quote at 7857.27. The index is up 1.4 % over last one month. Among the other constituents of the index, Adani Green Energy Ltd increased 0.69% and Adani Power Ltd added 0.54% on the day. The BSE Power index went up 94.18 % over last one year compared to the 22.09% surge in benchmark SENSEX.

Suzlon Energy Ltd has added 16.6% over last one month compared to 1.4% gain in BSE Power index and 4.87% rise in the SENSEX. On the BSE, 12.13 lakh shares were traded in the counter so far compared with average daily volumes of 66.01 lakh shares in the past one month. The stock hit a record high of Rs 52.19 on 04 Jun 2024. The stock hit a 52-week low of Rs 13.28 on 23 Jun 2023.

