Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd slips for fifth straight session

Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd dropped for a fifth straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1602.95, down 0.38% on the day as on 13:19 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.79% on the day, quoting at 22691.65. The Sensex is at 74853.29, up 0.81%.Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd has added around 0.59% in last one month.Meanwhile, Nifty Pharma index of which Sun Pharmaceuticals Industries Ltd is a constituent, has increased around 0.15% in last one month and is currently quoting at 19160.75, up 0.37% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 5.96 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 27.95 lakh shares in last one month.

The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1612.3, up 0.08% on the day.

The PE of the stock is 93.72 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.

