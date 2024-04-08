Sensex (    %)
                             
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gains for third consecutive session

Last Updated : Apr 08 2024 | 1:32 PM IST
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is quoting at Rs 1517.8, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The stock is up 37.2% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd gained for a third straight session today. The stock is quoting at Rs 1517.8, up 2.19% on the day as on 12:49 IST on the NSE. The benchmark NIFTY is up around 0.72% on the day, quoting at 22676. The Sensex is at 74771.35, up 0.7%. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd has slipped around 0.93% in last one month.
Meanwhile, Nifty Financial Services index of which SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is a constituent, has slipped around 3.61% in last one month and is currently quoting at 21556.65, up 0.27% on the day. The volume in the stock stood at 4.1 lakh shares today, compared to the daily average of 11.86 lakh shares in last one month.
The benchmark April futures contract for the stock is quoting at Rs 1519.55, up 1.98% on the day. SBI Life Insurance Company Ltd is up 37.2% in last one year as compared to a 28.67% spurt in NIFTY and a 17.53% spurt in the Nifty Financial Services index.
The PE of the stock is 79.96 based on TTM earnings ending December 23.
