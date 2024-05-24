Business Standard
Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 113.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 323.37 crore
Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 113.70% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 323.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 79.25% to Rs 85.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 1070.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales323.37202.08 60 1070.60796.47 34 OPM %8.385.57 -8.346.02 - PBDT28.4616.08 77 91.3657.03 60 PBT25.8913.80 88 81.9847.77 72 NP29.4913.80 114 85.6347.77 79
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

