Paramount Communications consolidated net profit rises 113.70% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 60.02% to Rs 323.37 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 79.25% to Rs 85.63 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 47.77 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 34.42% to Rs 1070.60 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 796.47 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Net profit of Paramount Communications rose 113.70% to Rs 29.49 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 13.80 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 60.02% to Rs 323.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 202.08 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.323.37202.081070.60796.478.385.578.346.0228.4616.0891.3657.0325.8913.8081.9847.7729.4913.8085.6347.77