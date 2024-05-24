Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Raj Television Network standalone net profit declines 34.44% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 58.12% to Rs 16.20 crore
Net profit of Raj Television Network declined 34.44% to Rs 0.99 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.51 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 58.12% to Rs 16.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 38.68 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 28.32% to Rs 0.81 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 1.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 25.56% to Rs 106.46 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 84.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales16.2038.68 -58 106.4684.79 26 OPM %10.747.19 -4.566.75 - PBDT1.392.26 -38 2.723.30 -18 PBT1.262.17 -42 1.211.66 -27 NP0.991.51 -34 0.811.13 -28
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

Raj Television Network reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.46 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.35 crore in the March 2024 quarter

New Delhi Television reports consolidated net loss of Rs 8.46 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Sri Adhikari Brothers Television Network reports consolidated net loss of Rs 5.22 crore in the December 2023 quarter

Raj Kapoor @ 100 Film memorabilia for a steal at deRivaz &amp; Ives Raj Kapoor's centenary birthday auction this December 14

Raymed Labs reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.05 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Agarwal Fortune India reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.01 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Nutricircle reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.52 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Ashiana Agro Industries standalone net profit rises 150.00% in the March 2024 quarter

Eurotex Industries and Exports reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.95 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Elections LIVEPune Porsche crashTBSE results 2024IPL 2024 Qualifier 2 MatchIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon