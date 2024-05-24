Business Standard
Metroglobal consolidated net profit rises 13.35% in the March 2024 quarter

Image

Last Updated : May 24 2024 | 5:32 PM IST
Sales decline 23.20% to Rs 58.25 crore
Net profit of Metroglobal rose 13.35% to Rs 8.15 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 7.19 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales declined 23.20% to Rs 58.25 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 75.85 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit declined 14.90% to Rs 16.28 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 19.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 0.27% to Rs 234.79 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 235.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales58.2575.85 -23 234.79235.43 0 OPM %5.607.03 -4.695.77 - PBDT10.729.29 15 21.8625.14 -13 PBT10.609.11 16 21.3024.34 -12 NP8.157.19 13 16.2819.13 -15
First Published: May 24 2024 | 5:21 PM IST

