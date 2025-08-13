Wednesday, August 13, 2025 | 01:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
NIBE slides after Q1 PAT slumps 76% YoY to Rs 2 cr

Last Updated : Aug 13 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

NIBE slipped 3.50% to Rs 1,222.90 after the company's consolidated net profit dropped 75.97% to Rs 1.90 crore in Q1 FY26, compared to Rs 7.91 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Revenue from operations fell 25.04% to Rs 82.50 crore in Q1 FY26, down from Rs 110.06 crore in the same quarter last year.

Profit before tax (PBT) declined 83.63% to Rs 1.79 crore in Q1 FY26, as against Rs 10.94 crore posted in Q1 FY25.

Meanwhile, the company noted the resignation of Ranjan Choudhary, chief executive officer (CEO), effective from 12 August 2025, due to internal reorganization within the group.

Further, the board has approved the appointment of Prakash Khose as the new CEO of the company, effective from 12 August 2025.

 

NIBE operates in manufacturing critical components for the defence sector, electric vehicles (E-Vehicles), and software development. The company is engaged in fabrication and machining of components used in the defence sector, as well as assembly of components for E-Vehicles.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Dr Reddys Laboratories Ltd spurts 2.42%, rises for fifth straight session

HCL Technologies Ltd spurts 0.16%, gains for five straight sessions

Coal India Ltd spurts 0.51%, up for fifth straight session

Yatra Online spurts 61% in three days on robust Q1 results

Sensex jumps 226 pts; pharma shares climb for 3rd day

First Published: Aug 13 2025 | 1:01 PM IST

