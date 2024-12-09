Business Standard
Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Last Updated : Dec 09 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd, Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd, Kridhan Infra Ltd and Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'B' group today, 09 December 2024.

Sundaram Brake Linings Ltd surged 20.00% to Rs 1000.8 at 12:01 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'B' group. On the BSE, 876 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 331 shares in the past one month.

 

Rajdarshan Industries Ltd soared 19.99% to Rs 85.36. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 81812 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2969 shares in the past one month.

Mahalaxmi Rubtech Ltd spiked 19.99% to Rs 186.7. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 7034 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 2536 shares in the past one month.

Kridhan Infra Ltd spurt 19.86% to Rs 6.88. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 42358 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 31718 shares in the past one month.

Indo US Bio-Tech Ltd rose 18.44% to Rs 335.25. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'B' group. On the BSE, 49583 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1275 shares in the past one month.

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: Dec 09 2024 | 12:15 PM IST

