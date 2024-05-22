Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 173.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 523.91% to Rs 217.62 crore

For the full year,net profit rose 124.42% to Rs 533.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 222.11% to Rs 291.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.

Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 173.09% to Rs 269.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 523.91% to Rs 217.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.