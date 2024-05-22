Business Standard
Sundaram Finance Holdings consolidated net profit rises 173.09% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 22 2024 | 9:10 AM IST
Sales rise 523.91% to Rs 217.62 crore
Net profit of Sundaram Finance Holdings rose 173.09% to Rs 269.32 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 98.62 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 523.91% to Rs 217.62 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 34.88 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 124.42% to Rs 533.14 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 237.56 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 222.11% to Rs 291.32 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 90.44 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales217.6234.88 524 291.3290.44 222 OPM %95.1169.93 -83.3950.00 - PBDT207.0825.13 724 247.5848.30 413 PBT206.3424.49 743 244.6546.69 424 NP269.3298.62 173 533.14237.56 124
First Published: May 22 2024 | 7:32 AM IST

