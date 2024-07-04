Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Sunflag Iron &amp; Steel Company Ltd leads gainers in 'A' group

Image

Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:17 PM IST
Inox Wind Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2024.
Inox Wind Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2024.
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd soared 13.26% to Rs 263.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36901 shares in the past one month.
Inox Wind Ltd surged 11.87% to Rs 159.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.
NIIT Ltd spiked 8.62% to Rs 120.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82424 shares in the past one month.
Greaves Cotton Ltd spurt 8.42% to Rs 160.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.
Voltamp Transformers Ltd exploded 8.35% to Rs 12971.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1999 shares in the past one month.
Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

Also Read

china Flag, China

China warns of hotter, longer heatwaves as avg temperatures hit new highs

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar with his Chinese counterpart Wang Yi

'Respecting LAC essential': EAM Jaishankar after talks with China's Wang Yi

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 100 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Stock Market LIVE: Benchmarks off record highs; Sensex up 150 pts, Nifty holds 24,300

Malaysia

No visa fee for Malaysians visiting India!: Here's what you must know

Drugs medicine

Eli Lilly's popular drug Mounjaro stuck at Indian regulators' counter

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:00 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon