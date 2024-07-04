Inox Wind Ltd, NIIT Ltd, Greaves Cotton Ltd and Voltamp Transformers Ltd are among the other gainers in the BSE's 'A' group today, 04 July 2024.

Sunflag Iron & Steel Company Ltd soared 13.26% to Rs 263.95 at 11:47 IST. The stock was the biggest gainer in the BSE's 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.1 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 36901 shares in the past one month.

Inox Wind Ltd surged 11.87% to Rs 159.25. The stock was the second biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 19.66 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 4.22 lakh shares in the past one month.

NIIT Ltd spiked 8.62% to Rs 120.95. The stock was the third biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 3.8 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 82424 shares in the past one month.

Greaves Cotton Ltd spurt 8.42% to Rs 160.35. The stock was the fourth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 4.19 lakh shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1.62 lakh shares in the past one month.

Voltamp Transformers Ltd exploded 8.35% to Rs 12971.65. The stock was the fifth biggest gainer in 'A' group. On the BSE, 2752 shares were traded on the counter so far as against the average daily volumes of 1999 shares in the past one month.

