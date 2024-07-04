Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

China warns of hotter, longer heatwaves as avg temperatures hit new highs

Last year, average national temperatures hit a new high, leading to record levels of glacial retreat and melting permafrost in the northwest

china Flag, China

The national flag of the People's Republic of China(Photo: Reuters)

Reuters
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 04 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China is facing hotter and longer heatwaves and more frequent and unpredictable heavy rain as a result of climate change, the weather bureau warned on Thursday, as the world's second biggest economy braces for another scorching summer.
 
In its annual climate "Blue Book", the China Meteorological Administration (CMA) warned that maximum temperatures across the country could rise by 1.7-2.8 degrees Celsius (3-5 Fahrenheit) within 30 years, with eastern China and the northwestern region of Xinjiang set to suffer the most.
 
Click here to connect with us on WhatsApp
Last year, average national temperatures hit a new high, leading to record levels of glacial retreat and melting permafrost in the northwest, the Blue Book said.
 
China describes itself as one of the world's most climate-vulnerable countries, and it is coming under increasing pressure to adapt to rapidly changing weather patterns and sea levels that are rising faster than the global average.
 
"China is a region that is sensitive to global climate change, a region where the impact will be significant," said Yuan Jiashuang, vice-director of the CMA's National Climate Centre, at a briefing.
 
She warned that if emissions remained high, extreme heat events expected to occur once every fifty years in China could happen every other year by the end of the century, and rainfall could double and become more unpredictable.
 

More From This Section

Japan flag, Japan

Japan to have a shortage of 1 million foreign workers in 2040: Think tank

iran protests

As Iran votes for new President, rise in gasoline prices may spark protests

Rishi Sunak, Rishi, UK PM

Future of Rishi Sunak as PM hangs in balance as voting begins in UK polls

Iran election, Voting, Iran voting

Masoud Pezeshkian, a heart surgeon, running to be Iran's next president

Sri Lanka Flag (Photo: Wikipedia)

Sri Lanka strikes pvt debt restructuring deal with bondholders, says min

The weather bureau said on Thursday that it expects temperatures in most areas across China to be relatively high over the next few months, signalling a second consecutive summer of extreme heat.
 
Torrential rains and floods are already battering the south and temperatures have broken records in several parts of north and central China, threatening crops and putting pressure on electricity grids.
 
Average temperatures from March to May hit their highest since records began in 1961, according to official data.
 
The weather bureau also said that two typhoons could make landfall in mainland China in July. The typhoons are expected to move in a westward or northwestward direction, authorities said.
 
Last year, two powerful typhoons Doksuri and Haikui - made landfall, causing massive rains that broke records in some areas, unleashed flooding and prompted widespread evacuations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)


Also Read

Cyclone Mocha

Category 4 hurricane Beryl intensifies in Caribbean, eyeing Jamaica

Climate change, global warming

From Black Sea to US Midwest, extreme climate threatens crop output

Mission 2025 group urges governments to aim more ambitious climate goals

Mission 2025 group urges governments to aim more ambitious climate goals

Climate, Climate change, snow

Mission 2025 group urges governments to aim more ambitious climate goals

Climate Change

Hawaii settles climate change lawsuit from youths: All you need to know

Topics : Climate Change Climate Change talks UN Climate change report Chinese government Chinese governance system Global Warming

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 04 2024 | 12:12 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayMotorola Razr 50 UltraTodays Top stock picksLatest News LIVEHathras Stampede UpdatesGold-Silver Price TodayICC T20 World Cup 2024Lok Sabha Elections 2024Budget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon