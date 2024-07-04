Volumes soar at Godrej Consumer Products Ltd counter

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 30.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 38.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80162 shares

BASF India Ltd, Inox Wind Ltd, EID Parry (India) Ltd, Lupin Ltd are among the other stocks to see a surge in volumes on BSE today, 04 July 2024.

Godrej Consumer Products Ltd clocked volume of 30.59 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 38.17 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 80162 shares. The stock gained 0.49% to Rs.1,373.75. Volumes stood at 5866 shares in the last session.

BASF India Ltd registered volume of 77234 shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 25.4 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 3040 shares. The stock slipped 0.32% to Rs.5,301.00. Volumes stood at 2093 shares in the last session.

Inox Wind Ltd witnessed volume of 16.36 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.41 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 3.71 lakh shares. The stock increased 13.56% to Rs.161.65. Volumes stood at 4.94 lakh shares in the last session.

EID Parry (India) Ltd recorded volume of 2.21 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 4.14 times surge over two-week average daily volume of 53490 shares. The stock gained 0.91% to Rs.760.00. Volumes stood at 36175 shares in the last session.

Lupin Ltd saw volume of 1.3 lakh shares by 10:47 IST on BSE, a 3.79 fold spurt over two-week average daily volume of 34376 shares. The stock increased 5.41% to Rs.1,719.00. Volumes stood at 43240 shares in the last session.

