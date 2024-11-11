Business Standard
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 34.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 34.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Nov 11 2024 | 6:05 PM IST

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 34.66 crore

Net profit of Sunil Industries rose 34.04% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.6638.72 -10 OPM %9.066.22 -PBDT1.581.40 13 PBT0.960.84 14 NP0.630.47 34

First Published: Nov 11 2024 | 5:48 PM IST

