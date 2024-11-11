Sunil Industries standalone net profit rises 34.04% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 10.49% to Rs 34.66 croreNet profit of Sunil Industries rose 34.04% to Rs 0.63 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 0.47 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 10.49% to Rs 34.66 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 38.72 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales34.6638.72 -10 OPM %9.066.22 -PBDT1.581.40 13 PBT0.960.84 14 NP0.630.47 34
