Modern Dairies standalone net profit declines 84.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 8.39% to Rs 73.84 croreNet profit of Modern Dairies declined 84.44% to Rs 3.32 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 21.34 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 8.39% to Rs 73.84 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 80.60 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales73.8480.60 -8 OPM %5.544.91 -PBDT4.062.93 39 PBT3.322.02 64 NP3.3221.34 -84
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content