Sunita Tools gains on bagging Rs 1-cr order for supply of moulds

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST

Sunita Tools rallied 3.11% to Rs 788 after the company annouced that it has received the contract for supply of different kinds of mould bases totaling to Rs 1.35 crore.

The contract was awarded by several key clients, including CTM India Ltd (a unit of the Motherson Group), Mutual Engineering & Plastic Molds, and others. It involves the supply of various types of mould bases and ground plates.

According to the companys regulatory filing, the order is valued at Rs 1.35 crore, with delivery required as soon as possible. The company further highlighted that this new order adds to its ongoing work in progress, which is valued at Rs 10.82 crore.

 

Sunita Tools is engaged in the manufacture of ground plates, mould bases, and precision CNC machining.

On a full-year basis, the company's standalone net profit jumped 61.7% to Rs 4.85 crore in FY24 as against Rs 3 crore posted in FY23. Revenue from operations surged 88.5% to Rs 26.09 crore in FY24 as compared to Rs 13.84 crore recorded in FY23.

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:07 PM IST

