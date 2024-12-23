Business Standard

Monday, December 23, 2024 | 01:20 PM ISTEN Hindi

Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / NSE implements stricter eligibility criteria for SME IPOs following Sebi's new rules

NSE implements stricter eligibility criteria for SME IPOs following Sebi's new rules

Image

Last Updated : Dec 23 2024 | 1:16 PM IST
The National Stock Exchange (NSE) has implemented stricter eligibility criteria for small and medium enterprises (SMEs) seeking to list on its NSE Emerge platform. This move comes into effect following the Securities and Exchange Board of India's (Sebi) recent amendments to the SEBI (ICDR) Regulations, 2018, and SEBI (LODR) Regulations, 2015.

Sebi, on Wednesday, December 18, 2024, approved a set of measures aimed at strengthening the SME IPO framework. These include:

* Limiting Promoter OFS: The offer for sale (OFS) by promoters in SME IPOs is now capped at 20% of the issue size. Promoters are also restricted from selling more than 50% of their holding in an IPO.

 

* Profitability Requirement: SMEs must demonstrate operating profits of Rs 1 crore for any two of the three preceding financial years to be eligible for an IPO.

* Restriction on Loan Repayment: SMEs cannot use IPO proceeds to repay loans from promoters or promoter groups.

* Cap on General Corporate Purposes: The amount allocated for general corporate purposes in SME offerings is capped at 15% of the amount raised or Rs 10 crore, whichever is lower.

Also Read

Allu Arjun

LIVE news: Court grants bail to six accused of storming into Allu Arjun's house

growth gdp economy

India's top economic moments in 2024: Women welfare to foreign inflows

Cars

Indian car buyers prefer physical dealerships over online platforms: Survey

Stock Market, Market, Crash, Funds, up, Stock, Gain, Lost, decline, statistic, Crisis, Capital, BSE, NSE

Stock Market LIVE: Sensex up 350 pts at 78,400; Nifty at 23,700; Metal, PSB, Realty gain, IT drags

RIL, Reliance, Reliance Industries

Reliance Industries shares gain after subsidiary acquires stake in HAGI

These new rules aim to enhance investor protection and prevent instances of fund diversion and revenue inflation.

NSE, in its circular issued on Friday (December 20), stated that all SMEs seeking to list on NSE Emerge must now comply with these additional eligibility criteria. The new rules will be applicable to all draft red herring prospectuses (DRHPs) filed on or after December 19, 2024.

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

More From This Section

Bata India appoints Amit Aggarwal as whole time director & CFO

Bata India appoints Amit Aggarwal as whole time director & CFO

India Ratings upgrades outlook of KMC Speciality Hospitals to 'positive'; affirms rating at 'IND A+'

India Ratings upgrades outlook of KMC Speciality Hospitals to 'positive'; affirms rating at 'IND A+'

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Larsen & Toubro wins contract from Ministry of Defence

Coastal Corporation spurts as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Coastal Corporation spurts as board OKs 1:5 stock split

Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Kranti Industries Ltd leads gainers in 'B' group

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Dec 23 2024 | 1:08 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMamata Machinery IPO Latest News LIVEMarket TodayGold and Silver Price Today Unimech Aerospace IPODAM Capital Advisors IPOIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon