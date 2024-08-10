Super Crop Safe standalone net profit rises 583.33% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 75.56% to Rs 10.20 crore

Net profit of Super Crop Safe rose 583.33% to Rs 1.23 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 75.56% to Rs 10.20 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 5.81 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.10.205.8117.6515.661.380.321.230.201.230.18