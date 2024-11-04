Super Sales India standalone net profit declines 88.44% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 7.10% to Rs 101.17 croreNet profit of Super Sales India declined 88.44% to Rs 1.38 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 11.94 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 7.10% to Rs 101.17 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 108.90 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales101.17108.90 -7 OPM %6.9813.42 -PBDT8.0718.17 -56 PBT1.6912.82 -87 NP1.3811.94 -88
