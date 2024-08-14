Supreme Holdings & Hospitality consolidated net profit rises 86.21% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales rise 70.79% to Rs 23.21 crore

Net profit of Supreme Holdings & Hospitality rose 86.21% to Rs 3.78 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 2.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 70.79% to Rs 23.21 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 13.59 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.23.2113.5919.3919.655.303.935.213.833.782.03