Natural Capsules consolidated net profit declines 67.03% in the June 2024 quarter

Net profit of Natural Capsules declined 67.03% to Rs 0.60 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 1.82 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales rose 3.93% to Rs 39.18 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 37.70 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023.39.1837.7011.1315.813.054.800.772.690.601.82