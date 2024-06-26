Business Standard
Supreme Infrastructure India reports consolidated net loss of Rs 326.26 crore in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Jun 26 2024 | 10:16 AM IST
Sales rise 23.00% to Rs 28.61 crore
Net Loss of Supreme Infrastructure India reported to Rs 326.26 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 388.46 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 23.00% to Rs 28.61 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 23.26 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 1174.59 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1157.79 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales declined 39.22% to Rs 58.73 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 96.62 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales28.6123.26 23 58.7396.62 -39 OPM %-75.15-45.53 --62.42-14.69 - PBDT-324.84-328.57 1 -1170.83-1112.58 -5 PBT-326.45-334.34 2 -1178.13-1135.95 -4 NP-326.26-388.46 16 -1174.59-1157.79 -1
First Published: Jun 26 2024 | 7:29 AM IST

