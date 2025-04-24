Supreme Petrochem standalone net profit declines 18.71% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales decline 1.57% to Rs 1533.83 croreNet profit of Supreme Petrochem declined 18.71% to Rs 106.89 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 131.50 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 1.57% to Rs 1533.83 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 1558.22 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.71% to Rs 390.52 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 346.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 14.61% to Rs 6001.60 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 5236.49 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales1533.831558.22 -2 6001.605236.49 15 OPM %9.4311.24 -8.878.91 - PBDT160.36192.54 -17 593.37527.71 12 PBT142.89176.56 -19 525.43468.22 12 NP106.89131.50 -19 390.52346.49 13
