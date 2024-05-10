SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Sales rise 57.10% to Rs 311.71 croreNet profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 285.29% to Rs 54.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.10% to Rs 311.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 130.95% to Rs 92.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 1007.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
