Business Standard
SMFG India Home Finance Co standalone net profit rises 285.29% in the March 2024 quarter

Last Updated : May 10 2024 | 3:50 PM IST
Sales rise 57.10% to Rs 311.71 crore
Net profit of SMFG India Home Finance Co rose 285.29% to Rs 54.48 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 14.14 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023. Sales rose 57.10% to Rs 311.71 crore in the quarter ended March 2024 as against Rs 198.42 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2023.
For the full year,net profit rose 130.95% to Rs 92.75 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 40.16 crore during the previous year ended March 2023. Sales rose 47.07% to Rs 1007.49 crore in the year ended March 2024 as against Rs 685.02 crore during the previous year ended March 2023.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Mar. 2024Mar. 2023% Var.Sales311.71198.42 57 1007.49685.02 47 OPM %70.2565.60 -65.2961.73 - PBDT78.1822.24 252 141.7965.56 116 PBT73.1418.72 291 124.3153.56 132 NP54.4814.14 285 92.7540.16 131
First Published: May 10 2024 | 1:00 PM IST

