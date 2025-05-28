Wednesday, May 28, 2025 | 09:54 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Suraj Industries reports standalone net loss of Rs 0.02 crore in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales decline 54.28% to Rs 4.59 crore

Net loss of Suraj Industries reported to Rs 0.02 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 0.20 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales declined 54.28% to Rs 4.59 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 10.04 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net loss reported to Rs 0.73 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against net profit of Rs 1.55 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales declined 48.32% to Rs 26.08 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 50.46 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales4.5910.04 -54 26.0850.46 -48 OPM %-22.003.19 --6.567.33 - PBDT0.320.47 -32 0.323.37 -91 PBT00.17 -100 -0.952.18 PL NP-0.020.20 PL -0.731.55 PL

Powered by Capital Market - Live News

Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

