Home / Markets / Capital Market News / Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing consolidated net profit rises 48.07% in the March 2025 quarter

Last Updated : May 28 2025 | 9:51 AM IST

Sales rise 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore

Net profit of Unimech Aerospace and Manufacturing rose 48.07% to Rs 29.20 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 19.72 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 9.66% to Rs 68.37 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 62.35 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.

For the full year,net profit rose 43.57% to Rs 83.46 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 58.13 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 16.36% to Rs 242.93 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 208.78 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.

 
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales68.3762.35 10 242.93208.78 16 OPM %40.2542.17 -37.9037.93 - PBDT36.6326.38 39 112.4680.96 39 PBT32.6925.03 31 101.9076.50 33 NP29.2019.72 48 83.4658.13 44

First Published: May 28 2025 | 9:36 AM IST

