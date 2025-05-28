Prevest Denpro consolidated net profit rises 7.76% in the March 2025 quarter

Sales rise 13.61% to Rs 18.45 croreNet profit of Prevest Denpro rose 7.76% to Rs 5.14 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 4.77 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024. Sales rose 13.61% to Rs 18.45 crore in the quarter ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.24 crore during the previous quarter ended March 2024.
For the full year,net profit rose 12.52% to Rs 18.16 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 16.14 crore during the previous year ended March 2024. Sales rose 11.70% to Rs 63.03 crore in the year ended March 2025 as against Rs 56.43 crore during the previous year ended March 2024.
ParticularsQuarter EndedYear EndedMar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Mar. 2025Mar. 2024% Var.Sales18.4516.24 14 63.0356.43 12 OPM %35.4536.95 -35.0335.18 - PBDT7.626.84 11 26.1522.71 15 PBT7.156.37 12 24.2521.43 13 NP5.144.77 8 18.1616.14 13
