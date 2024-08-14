Poojawestern Metaliks consolidated net profit declines 39.58% in the June 2024 quarter

Sales decline 58.58% to Rs 6.28 croreNet profit of Poojawestern Metaliks declined 39.58% to Rs 0.29 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 0.48 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. Sales declined 58.58% to Rs 6.28 crore in the quarter ended June 2024 as against Rs 15.16 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2024Jun. 2023% Var.Sales6.2815.16 -59 OPM %10.357.06 -PBDT0.610.81 -25 PBT0.370.55 -33 NP0.290.48 -40
