Saint-Gobain Sekurit India standalone net profit rises 40.74% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 11.39% to Rs 53.50 croreNet profit of Saint-Gobain Sekurit India rose 40.74% to Rs 10.71 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 7.61 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 11.39% to Rs 53.50 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 48.03 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales53.5048.03 11 OPM %21.7417.57 -PBDT15.0011.13 35 PBT14.1810.23 39 NP10.717.61 41
