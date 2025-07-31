Aster DM Healthcare consolidated net profit declines 98.34% in the June 2025 quarter

Sales rise 7.59% to Rs 1077.87 croreNet profit of Aster DM Healthcare declined 98.34% to Rs 85.52 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 5145.18 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. Sales rose 7.59% to Rs 1077.87 crore in the quarter ended June 2025 as against Rs 1001.87 crore during the previous quarter ended June 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedJun. 2025Jun. 2024% Var.Sales1077.871001.87 8 OPM %18.7116.05 -PBDT204.05180.40 13 PBT140.83119.99 17 NP85.525145.18 -98
