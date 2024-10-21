Suraj standalone net profit rises 19.79% in the September 2024 quarter

Sales decline 33.30% to Rs 56.64 croreNet profit of Suraj rose 19.79% to Rs 4.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 3.79 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales declined 33.30% to Rs 56.64 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 84.92 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales56.6484.92 -33 OPM %14.728.80 -PBDT9.107.60 20 PBT6.555.36 22 NP4.543.79 20
