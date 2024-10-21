Business Standard
Surana Solar reports standalone net profit of Rs 0.33 crore in the September 2024 quarter

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:50 PM IST

Sales rise 415.52% to Rs 14.28 crore

Net profit of Surana Solar reported to Rs 0.33 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against net loss of Rs 1.45 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. Sales rose 415.52% to Rs 14.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2024 as against Rs 2.77 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2024Sep. 2023% Var.Sales14.282.77 416 OPM %5.32-51.99 -PBDT0.95-1.15 LP PBT0.48-1.69 LP NP0.33-1.45 LP

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 12:31 PM IST

