US dollar index currency speculators stay net short

Last Updated : Oct 21 2024 | 12:04 PM IST

US dollar index currency speculators continue to stay net short and around a six-month low, according to the latest Commitment of Traders (COT) data released by the Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC). The non-commercial futures contracts of US dollar index futures, traded by large speculators and hedge funds, totaled a net short position of 2100 contracts in the data reported through October 15, 2024, showing an increase of 211 net short contracts compared to the previous week.

First Published: Oct 21 2024 | 11:33 AM IST

