Surana Solar standalone net profit rises 63.64% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales decline 81.93% to Rs 2.58 croreNet profit of Surana Solar rose 63.64% to Rs 0.54 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 0.33 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales declined 81.93% to Rs 2.58 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 14.28 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales2.5814.28 -82 OPM %-90.315.32 -PBDT1.280.95 35 PBT0.730.48 52 NP0.540.33 64
