Surana Telecom and Power consolidated net profit declines 19.15% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales decline 36.10% to Rs 3.77 croreNet profit of Surana Telecom and Power declined 19.15% to Rs 0.76 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.94 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales declined 36.10% to Rs 3.77 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 5.90 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales3.775.90 -36 OPM %44.3045.42 -PBDT2.803.21 -13 PBT0.691.15 -40 NP0.760.94 -19
Powered by Capital Market - Live News
Disclaimer: No Business Standard Journalist was involved in creation of this content