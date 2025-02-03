Polylink Polymers (India) standalone net profit rises 111.11% in the December 2024 quarter

Sales rise 19.13% to Rs 22.23 croreNet profit of Polylink Polymers (India) rose 111.11% to Rs 0.95 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 0.45 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. Sales rose 19.13% to Rs 22.23 crore in the quarter ended December 2024 as against Rs 18.66 crore during the previous quarter ended December 2023. ParticularsQuarter EndedDec. 2024Dec. 2023% Var.Sales22.2318.66 19 OPM %6.844.45 -PBDT1.570.87 80 PBT1.310.63 108 NP0.950.45 111
