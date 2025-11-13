Sarup Industries standalone net profit declines 96.90% in the September 2025 quarter

Sales rise 50.70% to Rs 4.28 croreNet profit of Sarup Industries declined 96.90% to Rs 0.13 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 4.19 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. Sales rose 50.70% to Rs 4.28 crore in the quarter ended September 2025 as against Rs 2.84 crore during the previous quarter ended September 2024. ParticularsQuarter EndedSep. 2025Sep. 2024% Var.Sales4.282.84 51 OPM %11.9220.77 -PBDT0.250.19 32 PBT0.130.05 160 NP0.134.19 -97
